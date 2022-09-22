3 Airline Employees At PHL Indicted For Stealing $283,000

Three airline employees were indicted for participating in a scheme in which they stole over $283,000 from their airline employer.

Based at Philadelphia International Airport, they were charged with seven counts of wire fraud upon their arrest, said Jacqueline C. Romero, U.S. Attorney.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Taylor Thompson, 27, of Philadelphia, Tiana Fairfax, 29, of Philadelphia, and Theodore Robinson, 29, of Upper Darby skimmed money from upgraded flights and kept it for themselves.

Though prosecutors did not directly name the airline, they mentioned that is a national carrier based in Florida.

What we know:

Thompson worked as a supervisor for the airline. In this position, Thompson was able to upgrade passengers’ flights. Fairfax and Robinson were both employed as customer service representatives.

The back story:

From 2017 to 2018, the three are said to have worked together, along with two other unnamed individuals, to steal money paid by customers for upgrade fees.

According to Romero, money for more than 1,700 modified flight reservations was collected and sent to a Cash App account.

Fraud:

“Supplementing your paycheck by scamming your employer is a criminally bad career move,” said special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, Jacqueline Maguire.

“Fraud is never the ticket to lasting financial gain, as these defendants have now discovered. Instead, it’s landed them in court to answer for their alleged actions.”

Related:

Related: Flight Attendant Used Stolen Identity To Illegally Work For United Airlines For Two Decades