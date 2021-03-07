3 Alabama professors are under investigation over racially insensitive Halloween photos of a Confederate uniform, whip, and noose

Taylor Ardrey
·3 min read
university of south alabama
Bruce Gifford/ Getty Images

  • University faculty members were placed on leave after racially offensive photos of them resurfaced.

  • The three Alabama professors were captured at an on-campus costume party in 2014, WKRG-TV reported.

  • One professor posed in a Confederate uniform, while the other two posed with a noose and whip.

Faculty members of a university in Mobile, Alabama, are under investigation after racially offensive images of them from a costume party a few years ago recently resurfaced.

According to WKRG-TV, the three professors at the University of South Alabama took the photos at an on-campus Halloween party in 2014. The report said that professors Teresa Weldy and Alex Sharland were posing with a whip and noose. Bob Wood, who was the dean of the Mitchell College of Business back then, was captured in a Confederate soldier uniform.

The New York Times reported that the images were published on the school's Facebook page but were deleted last year.

The resurfaced photos sparked outrage, prompting student demonstrations at the school earlier this week. Some students created a petition calling for the professors involved to be terminated.

"The casual racism portrayed by these professors cannot go unpunished. We are calling for the University of South Alabama to terminate these employees in order to demonstrate that racism has no place on our campus and to recommit to establishing a safe place for all who seek education here," the petition says. "Racism cannot simply be given a slap on the wrist. It must be addressed as the serious issue it is. We cannot have professors who partake in this kind of behavior."

According to the New York Times, University of South Alabama President Tony Waldrop addressed the photos in a statement Friday, announcing an investigation by Suntrease Williams-Maynard, a lawyer who formerly worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office for districts in Alabama and Texas.

"These photos depict three members of our faculty wearing and holding symbols that are offensive and are contrary to our core principles of diversity and inclusion," the statement said.

Waldrop also said "the University has engaged the services of an independent, highly qualified external attorney to investigate this matter" based on "the University's policies of non-discrimination and equal opportunity/equal access."

The statement said the faculty members were placed on administrative leave. Two professors, Wood and Sharland, issued an apology for the photos, WKRG-TV reported.

"Seven years ago, I rented and wore a last-minute costume that was ill-conceived to a faculty and student Halloween costume contest, at which I served on a panel of judges to select the winners." Wood said. "I sincerely apologize and am sorry for doing so and ask for forgiveness for this error in judgment."

Sharland said she has "learned from this experience."

"In retrospect, I can see why someone might find the image hurtful, and I regret this attempt at humor that clearly failed," Sharland said. "It was not my intent to hurt or be offensive, and if anyone is offended by this picture, I apologize.

