3 Alachua County men sentenced to decades in prison in separate murder cases

Three Alachua County men were sentenced Monday in separate cases for second-degree murder to a combined 110 years in prison, court records show.

2022 home-invasion robbery

Jason Travis Ward, 39, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for second-degree murder following a plea deal with prosecutors that includes his cooperation in the prosecution of two other people accused of being involved in the fatal July 2022 shooting.

As part of his sentence, Judge William Davis ordered Ward to "Provide truthful testimony in any future proceedings." He will receive credit for 455 days of time served.

Ward, along with Alderious White and Tiara Luckie, are accused of killing D'Halani Armstrong during a home-invasion robbery on July 19, 2022. Police say Ward and White broke into a home owned by Dovico Miles, and all three opened fire. Armstrong was killed, while Ward and White each suffered gunshot wounds.

Once police arrived on the scene, officers performed extensive life-saving procedures on all three before they were transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Shooting at Swamp Car Wash

Jovante Deometre Jackson, 30, who was found guilty by a jury of second-degree last week for his role in the fatal January 2021 shooting of Thomas Jamal Smith, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Phil Pena.

Smith was found dead early on Jan. 7, 2021, at Swamp Car Wash, 912 E. University Ave., in Gainesville.

Jackson is said to have provided Michael Davis Jr. with a gun and told him to "handle" Smith, with whom Jackson had been involved in an earlier altercation. Police say Jackson then disposed of Davis' clothes and drove him to Lake City.

Jackson will receive credit for more than two years of time served. Davis, 20, was sentenced in July 2022 to more than 22 years in prison.

2020 death investigation

James Roosevelt Kinsler, 47, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge Pena after pleading no contest to charges of second-degree murder and robbery as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. He will recieve credit for for more than two years of time served.

Kinsler was arrested in February 2021 in the death of Troy Brigman, 58, who was found in a tent in a wooded area behind the Circle K, 5600 SW 35th Drive, on May 1, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun