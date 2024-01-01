Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant First Hill building spreads to a second, causes evacuations

A 3-alarm fire burning at a vacant apartment building in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood has spread to a second building and caused evacuations.

The fire at 823 Madison Street was reported at 4:41 a.m. Monday.

There was a report that several people may be inside the building. No one was found during an initial search by firefighters, but they have been unable to conduct a complete search yet because of the flames, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins told us.

The building is on Ninth and Madison.

About 100 firefighters and 13 engines are at the scene. Crews will remain there through out the day to put out the fire.

Heavy flames were showing from the third and fourth floors when crews arrived. Initially, the fire was at two alarms, but it was upgraded to three alarms to summon more resources, as there are a number of occupied buildings nearby and the fire continues to grow.

Scoggins said the fire spread to the attic space in an occupied building next door at 909 Ninth Avenue. It was evacuated, as well as two other adjacent buildings.

Seattle Fire has all four sides of the burning building covered by crews and engines as they monitor nearby buildings for fire.

Flames can be seen shooting from the roof and through windows as embers drift down.

There is concern that part of the building could collapse and a zone has been created in case that happens.

Madison is closed from Seventh Avenue to Boren Avenue. A Washington State Department of Transportation camera shows that the Cherry Street offramp from Interstate 5 is flooded by water from the firefight. The ramp appears to be closed.

There have been several fires in the building before a larger fire in June 2022, when it was occupied at the time. It has been vacant ever since, according to Scoggins. He said the building has been compromised by all the previous fires.

No injuries have been reported.

900 block of 9th Ave.: units will remain on scene throughout the day to fully extinguish the fire. Expect traffic delays in area. Fire investigation will begin once fire is extinguished. pic.twitter.com/TOoKZolyKp — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 1, 2024