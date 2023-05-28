3-alarm fire damages multiple houses in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood
Two houses were damaged after a 3-alarm fire that sparked early Saturday morning.
According to Allegheny County 911, the fire happened on Moore Avenue in Knoxville at around 4 a.m.
The fire chief at the scene confirmed to Channel 11 that both of the houses involved in the blaze were vacant.
Dispatch said both houses were abandoned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
