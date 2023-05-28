3-alarm fire damages multiple houses in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

Two houses were damaged after a 3-alarm fire that sparked early Saturday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, the fire happened on Moore Avenue in Knoxville at around 4 a.m.

The fire chief at the scene confirmed to Channel 11 that both of the houses involved in the blaze were vacant.

Dispatch said both houses were abandoned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bear that attacked young children caught and euthanized, officials say Man dies at hospital after being shot in Swissvale Man shot, killed in McCandless; suspect in custody VIDEO: Man killed while riding Spin Scooter in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts