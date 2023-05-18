3 Allen residents facing 2nd-degree murder charges in Monday shooting of Glenmora man

Three people are facing homicide charges after the Monday shooting of a 19-year-old Glenmora man.

Three people are facing homicide charges after the Monday shooting of a 19-year-old Glenmora man.

Derrick Harris died after the shooting Monday night near the 13th and Division streets area in Glenmora, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Investigators were told there had been an altercation between Harris and the three suspects that ended with guns being fired, reads a news release.

The sheriff's office and Glenmora Police Department investigated the shooting. Soon, detectives identified three people from the Oakdale area as suspects.

The next day, the first person was arrested. Jaiden Holmes, 19, of Elizabeth, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. He remains in jail on a bail set at $1.52 million.

Nicholas Earl Holmes, a 20-year-old resident of Oakdale, was arrested Wednesday on eight counts of cyberstalking. He was arrested again on Thursday on charges of second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy.

Tucker's death: 2 juveniles arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges in shooting death of pet dog

Louisiana State Police: Impairment suspected in Wednesday crash that killed Boyce man

The cyberstalking charges are related to the homicide case, according to the sheriff's office. It's not known if the Holmes are related, however.

The last suspect arrested Thursday was Jason D. Walker, 18, of Oakdale. He was arrested in Oakdale on warrants for second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy and was booked into the Oakdale City Jail.

The release states he'll be brought to Alexandria later.

The investigation remains active, "and more arrests are likely," it reads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives Jason Hagan or Matt Cross at 318-473-6727, the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: 3 arrested after fatal shooting of Derrick Harris, 19, in Glenmora