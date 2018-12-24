These 3 Analysts Are Bullish on Amazon. Should You Follow?

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Since briefly achieving a market cap of more than $1 trillion, Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has fallen on hard times, losing nearly 25% of its value since topping out in early September. What caused the decline? The recent market correction didn't help matters any, but a rare revenue miss and softer-than-expected guidance in conjunction with the company's most recent quarterly financial report convinced some investors the sky was falling.

Not everyone is panicking, though, and a growing chorus of Wall Street analysts are saying the sell-off is overdone. One went so far as to say that Amazon is his "best idea for 2019." Let's look at the justification for these bullish calls to see if investors should follow suit.

Watch the margins

Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson thinks investors aren't focusing on the big picture. He believes that Amazon is set for "material appreciation" in the coming 12 to 24 months, with a price target of $2,050 -- 24% higher than the current price. Olson cited margin expansion, as well as strength in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and advertising as drivers for future results.

A look at recent results reveals plenty of evidence to back up Olson's take. Amazon's margins have shown significant improvement in recent quarters. Most recently, North American operating margins improved 13-fold, growing to 5.9%, up from just 0.4% in the prior-year quarter. The international segment isn't profitable yet, but operating loss margins improved to negative 2.5% from negative 6.8% in the year-ago quarter. Most impressive was AWS, which boosted operating margins to 31% of sales, up from 25%.

Amazon's advertising has been producing blockbuster results as the company leverages its digital real estate. The segment has produced triple-digit gains in each of the previous three quarters, with year-over-year growth of 132%, 129%, and 123%, respectively. The business is currently on track to top $10 billion in annual sales.

Business and Prime opportunities

Cowen analyst John Blackledge is even more bullish on Amazon, saying it's the firms "best idea for 2019." He has a price target of $2,250, about 31% higher than the current price. He cites a number of drivers, including the company's quickly growing business-to-business (B2B) success, advertising, and Amazon's Prime customer loyalty program. "We view Amazon Prime as the long-term driver of Amazon's retail business."

B2B emerged earlier this year, after the company revealed that its Amazon Business platform had grown to more than $10 billion in annualized sales -- in less than four years. Amazon said it serves millions of businesses worldwide, including 55 of the Fortune 100 companies, 80% of the 100 largest-enrollment education organizations, more than half the 100 biggest hospital systems, and more than 40% of the 100 most-populous communities' local governments. The platform is now available in seven international markets.