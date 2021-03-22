3 Anderson police officers recognized for life-saving efforts

Mar. 22—ANDERSON — Three Anderson police officers are being honored for actions taken in two separate incidents on March 13.

Police Chief Jake Brown announced that officer Richard Stires is being awarded the Medal of Valor and officers Christopher Burton and Brandon Taylor are receiving the department's Life Saving Award.

According to police, on March 13 officers Stires and Taylor Sanderson responded to the 600 block of College Drive in reference to a suicidal person. As officers arrived, they discovered a 42-year-old woman had set herself on fire inside the residence.

Without hesitation officers entered the residence in a courageous act to save the woman. Police reports indicated that Stires found the woman in the kitchen with her body fully engulfed in flames screaming for help.

Stires directed Sanderson to try and find a blanket and continued toward the woman.

"Despite the intense heat singeing the hairs on his head, Officer Stires made his way into the kitchen and used nearby containers to fill with water and extinguish the fire," the announcing of the award reads.

The local woman died the following day from her injuries.

Stires has been a member of the Police Department for one year.

Chief Brown is also awarding officers Burton and Taylor the department's Life Saving Award for their actions in saving Stephen Campbell, 57, of Anderson.

The Anderson police report that on March 13, officers Burton and Taylor were working day shift, when they responded to a residential fire in the 1800 block of East Eighth Street.

Burton saw a large amount of black smoke coming from inside the residence, and witnesses nearby were advising that a man was still inside. Burton approached the smoke-filled residence and could hear a man faintly yelling for help from inside.

"Unable to see through the smoke, officer Burton fearlessly felt his way through the residence and located Campbell lying on the floor near the kitchen," the award announcement reads. "Officer Taylor arrived shortly after and without hesitation entered the smoke-filled residence and assisted Burton with safely removing Campbell from the fire."

Campbell was transported to a local Anderson hospital and transferred to Eskenazi Health Burn Center in serious condition.

Burton is a two-year member of the Police Department and Taylor has six years of service.

Brown said the awards of Medal of Valor and Life Saving Award can be presented to any member of the Anderson Police Department who is directly responsible for saving a human life.

Documentation and supporting evidence must substantiate the awards, such as statements from witnesses, physicians or supervisors.

The awards may also be made where evidence suggests that actions by an officer prolonged a human life to the extent that the victim was released to the care of the medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

Brown awarded Stires with the department's Medal of Valor for an outstanding act of bravery or heroism that places the officer's life at great risk and results in the saving of a life.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.