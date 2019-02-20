3 Arguments For and Against Buying Cronos Group

When it comes to growth, investors would have a hard time finding an industry that'll deliver more than marijuana. Between 2017 and 2022, the team of Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics foresees global cannabis sales rising from $9.7 billion to $31.3 billion. That incredible growth rate, to pair with $31-plus billion in sales, should mean long-term investors in certain pot stocks pocketing big gains.

The big question is: Which pot stocks to buy? One of the most popular yet contentious of all marijuana stocks is Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON). At one point recently, Cronos Group had doubled in a span of six weeks and was leading all marijuana stocks in terms of 2019 year-to-date gains.

A tipped-over bottle containing dried cannabis lying atop a messy pile of cash bills. More

Image source: Getty Images.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of reasons for investors to be bullish on this up-and-coming cannabis grower. But there are also quite a few investors who view Cronos Group as grossly overvalued. Below, you'll find three solid reasons Cronos Group is worth buying, as well as three valid arguments why you should keep your distance.

Three reasons Cronos Group could put some green in your portfolio

Unquestionably, the most convincing reason to buy Cronos Group stock is because of tobacco giant Altria's (NYSE: MO) mammoth $1.8 billion equity stake in the company, announced in early December. Although the investment hasn't yet closed, it will give Altria a 45% stake in the company once it does. Further, Altria will be granted warrants that, if exercised at a later date, could allow for a majority stake of 55% in Cronos Group. Long story short, Cronos Group jumps to near the top of the list of pot stocks that could be acquired.

To build on this point, Altria has seen years of declining cigarette shipment volumes, and purchasing a stake in Cronos gives it access to a partner that could help with its decline in aggregate consumers. Expect the duo to potentially work on vape products and research other cannabis alternatives in the quarters to come.

A vial of cannabinoid-based oil next to a group of cannabis leaves on a table. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Secondly, investors are going to appreciate Cronos Group's focus on higher-margin alternative products. Whereas dried cannabis flower is the best-known pot product, it's also the one that's the easiest to oversupply and commoditize. Meanwhile, alternative products, such as oils, aren't as easy to oversupply, and they have far fewer pricing pressures. Cronos' unique play here is its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks for about $100 million. Cronos will gain access to Ginkgo's microorganism platform to develop yeast strains capable of producing eight different variants (some rare) of cannabinoids at commercial scale. Not only will these cannabinoids carry premium price points, but the expected cost of production should be less than traditional extraction methods.