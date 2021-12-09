3 Arizona schools have responded to reports of threats this week; 2 teens arrested

Three Arizona schools have responded to reports of threats against their schools this week, resulting in the arrest of two young teens.

The Camp Verde Marshal's Office said Wednesday that a 13-year-old student was arrested and charged for allegedly making terrorist threats at his middle school on Tuesday. The boy admitted he was looking at "suspicious websites" in class but denied saying he would hurt anyone.

The same day, a 15-year-old Shadow Ridge High School student was arrested in Surprise on suspicion of falsely reporting an active shooting to other students at his high school.

A day before that, Valley Vista High School in Surprise also took action regarding rumors of a threat to their campus, but with the help of the police were able to determine there was no credible threat, according to Dysart Unified School District.

Fortunately, no weapons were found and no one was hurt in any of the cases, But all three come about a week after a 16-year-old student was shot and injured in Laveen by another student in a bathroom at school.

Meanwhile, national focus has been on the school shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit, where a 15-year-old is alleged to have fatally shot four classmates and wounded seven others on Nov. 30, making it the deadliest since Santa Fe High School in Texas in May of 2018.

As of Dec. 8, there had been 30 on-campus school shootings since August 1 in the United States, already surpassing pre-pandemic totals in 2019 and 2018 (24 each), according to Education Week.

Mesa school threats: Two teens charged on suspicion of making false threats to Mesa schools

Reach breaking news reporter Athena Ankrah at athena.ankrah@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @AthenaAnkrah.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 Arizona schools report threats of shooting; 2 teens arrested