3 Arlington residents charged after baby found to have drugs in system, police say

Three people are facing charges after a baby was found to have drugs in her system.

Pittsburgh police were notified by UPMC Children’s hospital staff Wednesday that a 6-month-old was admitted after a urine test revealed fentanyl in the infant’s system. According to the complaint, it was the infant’s second positive fentanyl test since Jan. 1.

Police obtained a search warrant for the child’s residence along Dengler Street in Arlington, during which multiple pieces of drug and drug paraphernalia, including stamp bags and straws, were seized from several areas of the home, according to the complaint.

The residents, Edward Yeso, 50, Sherry Yeso, 50, and Samantha Yeso, 30, are all facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession.

Samantha Yeso and Sherry Yeso both turned themselves in to police. They are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

