3 armed carjackers who shot federal agents in North Memphis plead guilty, official says

Three men who allegedly shot two federal agents during a string of armed carjackings have pled guilty to the crimes, according to the Department of Justice.

Barium Martin, 19; Julius Armstrong, 19; and Adairius Armstrong, 20, all pled guilty to armed carjacking crimes.

According to information presented in court, in May of 2021, Barium Martin, Adairius Armstrong, Julius Armstrong, and another co-defendant participated in a string of carjackings, which culminated in the shooting of two federal agents.

On May 5 of that year, two of the suspects approached the victims while they were sitting in a vehicle.

One suspect, later identified as Adairius Armstrong, demanded the victims get out of the vehicle as he pointed an assault rifle at their heads, the DOJ said.

The suspects took the victims’ belongings and fled in the victim’s 2015 Hyundai.

The suspects returned shortly and stole another victim’s 2012 Mercedes.

The next day, Adairius Armstrong and Julius Armstrong approached a woman while she was sitting in her 2017 Nissan.

Adairius Armstrong tapped on the window with an assault rifle and demanded the keys.

The woman fled as Julius Armstrong got into the passenger seat armed with a handgun, officials said.

The two then stole the vehicle and fled the scene.

The next day,, Julius Armstrong approached another victim armed with an assault rifle as she checked the tire of her 2021 Nissan.

Julius Armstrong demanded that the woman give her phone, purse, and keys to him.

The gunman got into her car and drove eastbound on Jackson Avenue along with a Honda CRV, driven by Barium Martin, officials said.

Adairius Armstrong’s fingerprints were found inside the carjacked vehicle.

Also that day, at 1:40 a.m., a victim was traveling south on Montgomery when a tan SUV cut her off, making the victim come to a complete stop.

A gunman stepped out of the passenger side of the SUV holding an assault rifle, demanding her to get out of the car as he threatened to kill her, officials said.

The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect got in her car; both vehicles left traveling south.

Barium Martin was identified as the driver of the tan SUV.

Later that same day, at approximately 2:30 p.m., special agents from the ATF and officers from the Memphis Police Department Violent Crime Unit, received information that MPD patrol officers pursued and lost track of another stolen vehicle, but later recovered the vehicle near Alabama and Mosby.

Video from the area showed that four suspects emerged from the stolen vehicle, including one carrying what appeared to be a rifle, officials said.

ATF and VCU officers observed a vehicle of interest and began to follow it near Dunlap and Mosby.

The suspect vehicle then turned on Leath and stopped. A sergeant with MPD pulled his vehicle in front of the suspect vehicle.

An ATF agent observed a man wearing a red hoodie, later identified as Barium Martin, outside of the vehicle raise a rifle at the officers. Another witness observed Julius Armstrong raise a rifle and begin shooting, officials said.

The witness observed Julius Armstrong move toward the driveway as he shot his weapon before he jumped a gate and ran.

The suspects fired approximately 10-20 shots at the special agent and sergeant, who were both struck by gunfire but survived their injuries and have since returned to full duty status.

On August 10, 2022, Barium Martin pled guilty to two carjackings, the use of a firearm during a carjacking, and the shooting of the ATF agent and Memphis Police Sergeant.

Sentencing for Martin is set for Nov. 10 before United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker, officials said.

On Aug. 11, 2022, Adairius Armstrong pled guilty to four carjackings and the use of a firearm during two of the carjackings.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years in federal prison. Sentencing for Adairius Armstrong is set for Nov. 10before United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Julius Armstrong pled guilty to two carjackings, the use of a firearm during a carjacking, the shooting of the ATF Agent and Memphis Police Sergeant, and the discharge of a firearm during the shooting of the officers.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 17 years in federal prison, officials said.

Sentencing for Julius Armstrong is set for Nov. 9 before United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker.

There is one remaining co-defendant who is currently scheduled for trial in November 2022.

