3 armed robberies reported within 30 minutes overnight on Northwest Side, police say

Chicago police are investigating at least three armed robberies that occurred within about half an hour late Saturday night on the Northwest Side.

Police said detectives haven’t yet established a link or pattern between the robberies, all of which involved two to three men and a silver sedan. No suspects are in custody, and police said they are investigating.

The first robbery happened at about 11:30 p.m. in Wicker Park. Two men driving a silver sedan approached a 28-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman while they were walking to a vehicle in the 1600 block of North Wolcott Avenue, according to police. The men exited the vehicle and demanded the women’s property at gunpoint. Police said the victims complied and the men fled northbound in the sedan.

About 20 minutes later, three men got out of a silver sedan with handguns in the 3500 block of West Pierce Avenue in Humboldt Park, chasing a 26-year-old man who had exited his vehicle. Police said the men struck the victim in the face, taking his property by force before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered minor bruising to the face and refused medical attention on scene, police said.

A 24-year-old man was standing outside a vehicle in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue in Humboldt Park when he saw two men exit a silver sedan with handguns at about 11:55 p.m. The men opened a woman’s car door and demanded she hand over her belongings, police said.

Police said the 24-year-old man attempted to intervene, when the two men started firing shots at him. The 24-year-old also produced a handgun, and there was an exchange of gunfire. Police said no one was injured and officers recovered a weapon at the scene.

