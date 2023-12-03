3 armed suspects accused of breaking into Virginia home, assaulting and demanding money from 2 inside

Three armed suspects are accused of breaking into a Virginia home and assaulting two people inside during a violent burglary incident last week.

Jaquan Ross, 32, of Lorton, and Elijah Thomas, 24, of Dumfries, are being held without bond, while investigators search for the third suspect, Fairfax County police revealed on Friday.

At 5:45 a.m. on Monday, officers had responded to a burglary in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Road in McLean.

Police say three suspects forcibly entered the victim’s residence, brandished a firearm and demanded money. The men allegedly assaulted two victims inside the home then ran from the residence. One victim was taken to the hospital for injuries considered not life-threatening, police said.

Elijah Thomas and Jaquan Ross are charged in connection to a November 27 home robbery in McLean, Virginia.

With assistance from helicopter and K9 units, officers responded to assist with the search. One of the suspects was spotted by a police helicopter attempting to conceal himself by lying on the ground, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Officers arrested Ross at the scene.

The Fairfax County Police Department said a November 27 home robbery and burglary in McLean was not a random incident.

Ross was charged with three counts of abduction, three counts of robbery, burglary, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As detectives continued their investigation, they identified Thomas as one of the men involved.

On Thursday, Thomas was taken into custody by Fairfax County Police Department's Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit. Thomas was charged with three counts of abduction, three counts of robbery, burglary, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Fairfax County Police Department said detectives are still investigating to identify a third man involved in a November 27 home break-in in McLean.

Police said the incident "was not a random act," and "detectives are continuing to investigate to identify the third man involved."

Fairfax County detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web, the police department said Friday, directing people to download the ‘P3 Tips’ App "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers." Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a cash reward, police added.





