3 armed suspects sought in Walnut home-invasion robbery

Authorities are searching for three armed suspects involved in a home-invasion robbery in Walnut Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Acorn Place in the San Gabriel Valley.

It was unclear how the suspects entered the home but they took an unknown amount of property from the residence, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA.

The intruders fled in an unidentified vehicle and are still outstanding. No suspect descriptions have been released.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

