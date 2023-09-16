3 armed teens arrested after fleeing deputies, sheriff’s office says

Three teen suspects have been arrested after dodging deputies Saturday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, the young men ran from a deputy patrolling the streets in Deltona around 2 a.m.

The deputy was near Saxon and Sterling Silver boulevards when he saw the group in black clothing. But when he stopped to talk to them, they all fled.

The sheriff’s office said one of the suspects, a 15-year-old, was wearing a ski mask, and all were carrying a weapon.

The teen with the ski mask turned himself in, but the other two, both 16 years old, ran away. Law enforcement was able to arrest them with help from K-9s and helicopters.

Deputies said one suspect was carrying a stolen handgun from DeLand, and the other also had a firearm.

The suspects are charged with loitering, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Volusia County deputies warn the community to be vigilant and lock their doors, as there have been more reports of attempted thefts.

