3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say

Police have identified three people in connection with an attempted home invasion that occurred at a DeKalb County home Friday evening.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said they were called out to the 2700 block of Gresham Road.

Channel 2 Action News Michele Newell first reported the story on WSB Tonight where police searched for clues outside the home.

Officers found Jacqueze Grier, 23, Taneaious McCune, 18, and a 15-year-old outside the home with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition.

McCune died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officers said Telvin Thomas, 30, was also involved in the incident and went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officials say there were other people involved that were detained at the scene with the help of SWAT officers who were already in the area.

Detectives believe the group involved arrived at the location in attempt to break into the home.

There were four people inside the home at the time.

The release states the suspects and one of the men inside the home exchanged gunfire.

Officials believe the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected.

The three suspects are currently behind bars and will face charges of felony murder. Grier and Thomas will also be charged with home invasion.

