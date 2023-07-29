3 arrested, 1 on the run, after robbing Boston watch boutique with hammers, sources say

Boston Police are searching for the last of four suspects that entered a watch boutique, smashing glass inside the business before making off with several expensive watches Friday, sources tell Boston 25 News.

Sources tell Boston 25 News that three of the suspects have been arrested while one remains on the run.

Boston Police received the armed robbery call from the Audemars Piguet watch store on Boylston Street around 5:51 p.m., police told Boston 25 News.

Authorities shut down Boylston Street as officers investigated the crime scene. Smashed glass inside the store could be seen from the sidewalk.

The Swiss watch company has locations across North America, Europe, Asia and South America, according to Audemars Piguet’s website. Watches on the site retail for tens of thousands of dollars.

No one was injured during the armed robbery, Boston Police say.

It is not currently known if any of the watches have been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

