3 arrested, 1 sought after burglary resulting from botched drug deal, Watertown police say

Three people have been arrested and another is sought after a burglary that resulted from a botched drug deal, according to Watertown police.

The police department received a report of a residential burglary in the 300 block of 11th Street Northeast on Nov. 22. During the burglary a shotgun and rifle were stolen, according to a news release from Watertown police.

Police determined there were four suspects and arrest warrants were issued.

Isaiah Dame, 24, of Lake Norden; Justin McAllister, 43, of Aberdeen; and Marijane Wilson, 23, of Aberdeen; have been arrested, according to the release. Authorities are still looking for Ryan Langford, 31, of Huron.

Dame was arrested in Watertown. Mcallister and Wilson were arrested in Aberdeen. All three were arrested without incident.

Dame is charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to police. McAllister and Wilson are each charged with burglary and grand theft. Langford, who is believed to be in the Huron area, is wanted on charges of burglary and grand theft.

According to the release, Dame, McAllister and Langford are all on parole, and Wilson is on probation.

The burglary was the result of a drug deal that went bad, according to police, and the two guns were found in Aberdeen. The investigation is ongoing.

The Watertown Police Department was assisted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Aberdeen Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Huron Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Watertown police have four suspects in a residential burglary