3 arrested, 16 pounds of weed seized in Beloit

Jul. 10—BELOIT — Rock County sheriff's deputies raided a Beloit residence Thursday, arresting three people on drug charges and seizing more than 16 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release.

The sheriff's Special Investigations Unit executed the search warrant at 9:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Harrison Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Deputies estimated the street value of the marijuana at $67,000.

Also seized were 151 grams of cocaine with an estimated $15,000 street value, five firearms, one of which was stolen, and about $18,500 cash.

The release said the following people were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver THC and cocaine as well as the charges listed below:

* Alijawon J. Brown, 20, felon possessing a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, receiving stolen property and a probation violation.

* Tyrese A. Harvey-Brooks, 19, receiving stolen property, a probation violation, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting/obstructing.

* Bertha Betancourt, 21, maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect and receiving stolen property.

The three were held at the Rock County Jail pending initial court appearances Monday.