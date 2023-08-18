3 arrested after 23-year-old Fed Ex worker shot to death same day he moved into new home

The mother of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed the same day he was supposed to move into a new house is still fighting for justice.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to Mariolyn Dennis, whose son, Keelon Tate, was shot to death at his Clayton County home last November.

Three people have since been arrested.

Dennis said that now, she wants to know why her son’s life was taken. She said she feels like she lost a piece of herself when he died.

“You just feel half dead yourself,” Dennis said. “I feel like I got shot when he got shot.”

Dennis said her son was killed at his home on Pahaska Court after he left work at Fed Ex around 5:20 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

“He was dead before 7 p.m.,” his mother said.

Police arrested three 18-year-olds, Khalee Phipps, Quintis Cabbell and Tavoris McMullen and charged them with murder.

Bibb County deputies posted video of the arrest of one of the teens in Macon on social media.

Police have not released details about a motive, and Dennis said she doesn’t know one either. She said nothing was taken from her son’s home.

“I don’t know,” Dennis said. “They got three people arrested, but I just feel like there’s more to the story. And I want to know more.”

Dennis thanked investigators for making the arrests, but said they had some help.

“The internet helped solve it,” Dennis said. “People were posting things that helped lead to the capture of the people.”

Dennis said her son loved life and loved people. He enjoyed sports, music and loved to travel.

Dennis said he should still be here. She wants her son’s killers locked up for a long time.

“That would be the icing on the cake, because you can’t do wrong and think you’re supposed to get away with it,” Dennis said.

Dennis said she thinks more people could be involved and there could be more arrests. The teens who were arrested are currently being held without bond.