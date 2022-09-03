3 arrested, $750K worth of fentanyl seized after drug bust in Butler County

Three people are in jail after a drug-related investigation involving multiple agencies in Butler County.

Crews including the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics taskforce, Middletown City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency responded to the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue in Middletown to execute a search warrant.

After an investigation, Agents found around 25,000 pressed fentanyl pills, multiple loaded guns and digital scales, according to a media release.

>> DEA: Candy colored fentanyl targeted toward children, young adults found in Ohio

The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $750,000, according to authorities.

Arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession were Mainer Feliz of Middletown, Reinaldo Gomez-Cruz of New Jersey and Emanuel Ortega-Moran of Pennsylvania.

All three were booked into the Middletown City Jail.



