3 arrested for allegedly stealing U-Haul, possessing meth

Jul. 13—Officers with the Kokomo Police Department arrested three individuals early Thursday morning after authorities state the trio reportedly stole a U-Haul and was also in possession of nearly half a pound of methamphetamine.

Brian Keith Petro, 38, Gavin Christopher Thatcher, 24, and Caroline L. Gibson, 22, are each facing preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, per a KPD media release.

Petro and Thatcher are also each facing a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony, while Petro is facing his own separate charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, per the release.

Police say their charges stem from an incident that occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday.

That's when KPD officers received information that two U-Haul trucks that were allegedly stolen were located in the 1100 block of Columbus Boulevard.

U-Haul employees subsequently advised police after the report was made that only one of the trucks was actually reported stolen, according to police in the release, while the other was set to be returned at a later date.

Along with the vehicles and methamphetamine, officers also reportedly located two handguns at the scene, as well as a 1-month-old infant.

That infant has since been placed in the care of the Department of Child Services, per the release.

