3 arrested after almost 3,000 pounds of meth found in construction pipes

Three people are now facing federal drug charges after officials said they found methamphetamine in construction pipes.

On Aug. 12, deputies with the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office found a large delivery of black construction pipes dropped off in front of a resident’s front yard in Meriwether.

Investigators said that some of the pipes had a large amount of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside the ribs of the pipes.

They recovered 2,480 pounds of methamphetamine inside the pipes.

Investigators believe the methamphetamine was most likely smuggled from Mexico into the United States.

Investigators identified and arrested three people whom they believe were responsible for receiving the contraband.

The three suspects were taken into Homeland Security Investigations custody and are currently facing federal drug smuggling charges.

“I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the success of this investigation. The investigative results are evident with the arrest made and the seizure of such a large quantity of illegal narcotics. These drugs not only negatively affect our community but communities throughout the country. We would not have been as successful in this undertaking without the support of all the agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help,” Sheriff Chuck Smith advised.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing.

