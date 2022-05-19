3 arrested in Arlington after tip about suspect location led to lockdowns at 2 schools

Three people were arrested in Arlington after a tip led to a search and the lockdown of Wimbish and Pope elementary schools Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Arlington police announced around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday they received a tip that a suspect of a recent violent crime was in the area of Randol Mill Road and Fielder Road.

At about 6 p.m., police said they arrested one suspect they received a tip about and two associates who were with him.

The lockdowns at Wimbish and Pope elementary schools were initiated out of caution because of their proximity to the search area, according to police.

