3 arrested after assault, attempted robbery

Apr. 16—A report of an assault and attempted robbery on Wallace Lane in Limestone County has led to the arrests of three individuals, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Williamson, director of community relations for Limestone County, said LCSO received the assault report Tuesday. The victim was an elderly male, and after the assault, an attempt was made to rob a second individual in the residence, Williamson said.

Investigators obtained warrants for Ian Van Hunter, 35, of Athens and Jonathan Colby Parsons, 29, of Athens, she said. Parsons attempted to elude authorities in a stolen vehicle, then on foot, before being arrested Wednesday, according to Williamson.

She said an attempt to arrest Hunter at a residence on Alabama 99 had similar results Thursday.

"As LCSO attempted to gain entrance to the residence, Hunter and a female subject, later identified as Gannon Ezell Curtis-Seago, exited the back of the residence and fled on foot," Williamson said. "After an extensive four-hour pursuit that included LCSO, Limestone Correctional Facility K-9 Unit and LCSO's Aviation Unit, both Hunter and Curtis-Seago were apprehended."

The three have each been charged with one count of attempting to elude a police officer. Hunter faces additional charges of second-degree assault and first-degree robbery, while Parsons faces one count of first-degree receiving stolen property and Curtis-Seago, 38, of Athens faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records show all three remained Friday at the Limestone County Detention Center.