3 arrested after assault in Sutter County that left victim seriously injured, sheriff says

Sutter County sheriff’s officials on Wednesday arrested three people identified as suspects in an assault last week that seriously wounded the victim in the small town of Meridian.

The assault occurred Friday in the 1100 block of Third Street, between Bridge and Central streets. The victim suffered major injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The follow-up investigation identified the three suspects, two 23-year-old men and a 24-year-old woman, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. The suspects are residents of Meridian. Investigators served multiple search warrants on Wednesday and took the suspects into custody.

Sheriff’s officials said the three suspects were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, mayhem and violating probation.

The suspects were booked at the Sutter County Jail with bail for each set at $100,000 each. They are scheduled to appear for their arraignment Friday afternoon in Sutter Superior Court.