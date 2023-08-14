3 arrested after attacks on Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach
Chicago police arrested three young men Monday morning after they were seen attacking people along the Lakefront Trail.
Chicago police arrested three young men Monday morning after they were seen attacking people along the Lakefront Trail.
PayPal is gaining a new CEO, the payments giant announced this morning. Effective September 27, 2023, senior Intuit executive Alex Chriss will become PayPal's President and CEO, replacing current CEO Dan Schulman, members of PayPal's board shared this morning in a press release. The appointment was made after a months-long CEO search process focused on finding a new leader for who had experience with global payments, product and technology.
Amazon announced this morning it will begin to leverage generative AI to help customers better understand what customers are saying about a product, without necessarily having to read through dozens of individual reviews. This blub of text could be used to get an overall sense of the common themes across the reviews more easily, Amazon noted. In addition to the summary text, Amazon will also highlight key product attributes as clickable buttons.
Sony's WH-CH720N headphones offer great audio quality and a lightweight, comfortable fit. They're on sale for $98, which is $51 off the regular price.
Harden said in China that he won't play for an organization that Morey's part of.
As lidar technology becomes the industry standard in powering autonomous vehicles, a young startup called Altos Radar is stepping up to challenge the light-based remote sensing technology with 4D millimeter wave radar. Based in California and founded in January, Altos Radar recently raised its first round of funding of $3.5 million from ZhenFund, Monad Ventures, and Yifan Li.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is a slim foldable phone with four rear cameras covering a wider optical range.
CoinDesk, a crypto media business owned by Digital Currency Group, is reducing its workforce according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media organization was nearing a deal to be sold to a group of investors for $125 million. The investment is led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital and Peter Vessenes of Capital6, according to people close to the matter, WSJ said.
Try a medium-firm option, says an expert. These from Sealy, Beautyrest and more do the trick — and start at just over $200.
The biggest news stories this morning: Another Internet Archive lawsuit, SBF in jail and Apple loves Messi.
The tech trade is having a painful August. You could put all the blame -- or most of it — on one thing.
Rocket launches are nothing short of spectacular. Whether we grew up in the Apollo era, the space shuttle era or the private space era, most of us can easily bring to mind a rocket launch with the roar of its engines, jets of fire and trails of smoke. As it turns out, the space travel industry, with its several dozen launches per year, is responsible for the same amount of carbon emissions as the global aviation industry.
4,000 new customer service representatives have been hired this year alone to help the IRS in its mission to improve user experience. Is it working?
Dogs can potentially shed their fur or hair and scratch the seats during drives. You can protect your interior and keep your pet comfortable with these car seat covers for dogs.
The Guardians star won his fight with the White Sox shortstop, then got the smaller suspension.
"We broke it at WGCI in Chicago. We were the first radio station to play it," former radio programming director Elroy Smith says.
More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this serum.
"Sorry, Kiefer," the actor-turned-filmmaker says when recounting how "Young Guns" director wanted Sutherland for the lead role.
Get 30% off select fall styles and an extra 50% off summer clearance items.
"Not Your Normal Kids Show" is a creepy TikTok series that has won over horror fans with its bizarre storylines and terrifying costumes.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces, then pulls, a One UI beta test, Star Trek's big finish, Amazon's sub-brand purge and Quake II is back.