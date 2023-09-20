3 arrested for burglaries targeting homes in West Los Angeles

Three suspects were arrested for residential burglaries targeting homes in West Los Angeles.

The suspects were identified as Vernon Harvey, 22, Qwaee Wright, 18, and Bobby Bolton, 20, by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police believe the suspects are part of a burglary crew responsible for around 20 residential burglaries across West L.A. and the San Fernando Valley.

On Sept. 15, three residential burglaries took place in Studio City allegedly involving the suspects. Surveillance footage from the thefts shows the masked thieves breaking into homes and ransacking the residences, escaping with jewelry, designer handbags and other pieces of property.

The thieves then drove away in a getaway car, described as a black 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV with a stolen license plate.

During one of the break-ins, a suspect took a handbag that contained a hidden tracking device, police said.

The handbag’s owner tracked the device to a community in Mar Vista. They drove to the location and observed a burglary in progress. They contacted the police as the suspects were fleeing.

Officers tracked the device to an apartment complex in Inglewood where they witnessed the suspects attempting to pry open a safe that was taken in the Mar Vista burglary.

Police set up a perimeter around the complex and eventually took the suspects into custody.

During the arrest, the stolen property was recovered along with three firearms that were also taken during previous thefts, police said.

All three suspects were arrested and are facing burglary charges.

Anyone with additional information can call LAPD North Hollywood burglary detectives Timothy Kirkpatrick and Gus Ramirez at 818-754-8377. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

