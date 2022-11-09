3 arrested in burglary of garage on Jackson Avenue

Nov. 9—Three people were taken into custody by police after a report of a burglary in progress Sunday afternoon at a residence in Joplin.

Brian Lewis, assistant police chief, said the victim of the burglary, Billy Simmons, called to report that he had caught three men he found stealing items from his garage at 431 N. Jackson Ave. Lewis said Simmons managed to block a vehicle the suspects had backed up to his garage with his own vehicle while he called police.

Two of the suspects were still at the scene when officers arrived. A third tried to walk away but was located and taken into custody.

Charged with second-degree burglary were Michael O. Messer, 40, Louis A. Ayala, 65, and Jerry L. McKinzie, 43, all of Joplin.