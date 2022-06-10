3 arrested in burglary near downtown Joplin

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
Jun. 10—Three suspects were taken into custody when Joplin police responded to a report of a residential burglary in progress Wednesday night in the 800 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Capt. William Davis said officers surrounded the house at 824 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and called out all occupants. Davis said four people came out, one of whom had the owner's permission to be there. The other three were arrested. Police said burglars had broken in through a door.

Charged with first-degree burglary were Darrell J. Wright-Robertson, 28, George H. Brodhurst, 40, and Audrey R. Hermoso-Sanchez, 49.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.

