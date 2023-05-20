3 arrested in car with 4-year-old, $365K in cash after holding up Ross, Griffin police say

Police have arrested three people they say robbed a department store at gunpoint.

Police in Griffin were called to the Ross department store on North Expressway earlier this week after an apparent armed robbery.

Officers were told that the suspects had driven away, but that a witness was following them to track them.

Authorities were able to find the car just a couple of miles away at Springview Drive and Ridgeview Drive just outside city limits in Spalding County.

Inside the car, officers found three adults and a 4-year-old child. The three adults were arrested.

Investigators also found three handguns, an AR-style pistol and $365,000 in cash.

No one was injured during the armed robbery and it’s unclear what was taken from the store.

Police have not identified the three suspects.

