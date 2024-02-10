3 arrested after car chase in Robeson County, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people are in custody after fleeing into the woods after a car chase Friday night in Robeson County, authorities said.

The car chase started near Pembroke, and involved a stolen vehicle, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol assisted in the chase and set out stop sticks which deflated the tires of the stolen vehicle, according to Wilkins.

After the tires were deflated, deputies said three people ran into a wooded area off of Hancock Road near Shannon. Deputies used a drone to find the three suspects, Wilkins said.

The three people will be processed into the Robeson County Detention Center.

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

