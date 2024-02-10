3 arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection with January shooting, Robeson County deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people are in custody facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges for their role in a late January incident that sent two people to the hospital, deputies said on Saturday.

Elijah Hammond, 21, Zachary M. Locklear, 27 and Malik Oxendine, 19, are all being held at the Robeson County Detention Center. They’ve each been charged with attempted first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and felony conspiracy.

On Jan. 27, deputies responded to a Lombardy Village Road home in Lumber Ridge where two people had been shot.

Authorities say more arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

