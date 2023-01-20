3 arrested, charged after string of armed robberies across King County

Three suspects were arrested and charged for a series of violent crimes that occurred over a two-month span in King County, the Bellevue Police Department announced Thursday.

According to police, Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval, and Ricardo Valencia-Alvarez allegedly used cars they stole in violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies at gas stations and convenience stores starting on Oct. 12, 2022.

The crimes happened in cities throughout King County, including Bellevue, Burien, Kent, Maple Valley, Mercer Island, Redmond, and Seattle.

Police said the three suspects allegedly threatened clerks at the stores with pistols and fired a shot inside of a business in Renton.

Bellevue police posted surveillance video of one of the robberies on its YouTube page.

“These three suspects are charged with violently robbing multiple businesses without regard for the employees they traumatized,” said Bellevue Police Captain Shelby Shearer. “We appreciate our partners in the Seattle Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office who worked closely with us to ensure these dangerous individuals were taken off the streets.”

Recinos is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $1 million.

Sandoval is charged with nine counts of first-degree robbery. His bail was also set at $1 million.

Valencia-Alvarez is charged with seven counts of first-degree robbery. His bail was set at $750,000.



