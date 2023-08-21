3 arrested after child nearly died from fentanyl, another drinking live maggots, GA deputies say

Georgia deputies have arrested three people after they said investigators found a child on the verge of dying from a fentanyl overdose, another who appeared to be burned and a third who was drinking from a bottle that had maggots inside.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a home along Howard Road in Augusta for a 3-year-old who was unresponsive after possibly ingesting narcotics.

When the deputy got the home, he learned firefighters and EMS who were already there had given the child NARCAN after “observing the child to be semi-lucid and semi-conscious.”

The 3-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where the child received another dose of NARCAN after testing positive for fentanyl in the child’s blood and urine.

Medical staff told deputies that the child was in critical condition and almost died. The child is to be stable now.

While at the house, the responding deputy said he found another 1-year-old who had “visible injuries,” according to the incident report.

“Deputies and EMS observed had visible burns on his arms and hands, as well as his back that were in a distinct pattern (Such as an iron or grill pan/grate),” the report said.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital as well for treatment. When they got to the hospital, the medical staff noticed that the bottle the child had been drinking from had live maggots inside it.

Following the incident, deputies ordered two remaining children in the home be taken to the hospital to be checked out. Those kids are 5 months old, and 8 years old.

Deputies arrested Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley. The three face various charges including: cruelty to children, deprivation of a minor, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of heroin and possession of oxycodone.

The incident report did not make clear how or if any of the people arrested are related to any of the children.

