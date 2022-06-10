3 arrested on child porn, sex crime charges after Coast girl reports 8 years of abuse

Three people have been arrested in Jackson County after a teenage girl reported being sexually abused over the course of eight years to Child Protective Services, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday in a press release.

The girl, now 14, told CPS the abuse happened from ages 4 to 12 at homes in Biloxi and St. Martin, according to the release. Authorities began in investigation in April.

Ezell said Jackson County sheriff’s deputy executed a search warrant at the St. Martin home of Travis Wade, 48, and found evidence supporting the victim’s claims.

Additionally, Ezell said, they found child porn on devices owned by Wade and arrested two others in connection to the case.