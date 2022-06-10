3 arrested on child porn, sex crime charges after Coast girl reports 8 years of abuse
Three people have been arrested in Jackson County after a teenage girl reported being sexually abused over the course of eight years to Child Protective Services, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Friday in a press release.
The girl, now 14, told CPS the abuse happened from ages 4 to 12 at homes in Biloxi and St. Martin, according to the release. Authorities began in investigation in April.
Ezell said Jackson County sheriff’s deputy executed a search warrant at the St. Martin home of Travis Wade, 48, and found evidence supporting the victim’s claims.
Additionally, Ezell said, they found child porn on devices owned by Wade and arrested two others in connection to the case.
Wade was arrested on two counts of child pornography. He is held at the Jackson County jail on a $500,000 bond.
Christina Baylis, 33, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of possession of child pornography. Her bond is $750,000.
Robert Baylis, 48, is charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of production of child pornography. His bond is $750,000.