3 arrested in connection to Clayton County drive-by shooting that left 1 dead

Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested three people connected to a fatal drive-by shooting in 2022.

Kenneth Hill, Myron Jones, and Gayla Michel were arrested for felony murder and aggravated assault, according to CCSO.

On April 14, 2022, the Clayton County Police Department responded to the area of S. Main and Betty Tallmadge Ave. about a man who was found shot in his vehicle after a drive by shooting.

A 911 caller said they saw a grey Kia Soul pull next to a black Jeep Cherokee and gun shots rang out from the rear passenger side window.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, of the Jeep Cherokee was Harold Irving.

Deputies said Irving was shot in his back left side. He was taken to Southern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Clayton County Police conducted an extensive investigation.

On Feb. 24, 2023, detectives obtained murder warrants for the three suspects identified in the incident.

