3 arrested in connection to death of man at New Year’s Eve party, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested three young men in connection to the death of another man at a New Year’s Eve party.

A man identified as Leceddrick Mitchell was killed as a result of an argument at a party on Danny Street in Hazlehurst on Dec. 31, according to the GBI.

The GBI said Kaniya Fletcher, 24, got into an argument with Mitchell and then coordinated with both Kiel Smith, 25, and Brad Smith, 18, to come to the party, where they allegedly killed Mitchell.

Kiel Smith and Brad Smith faces charges of aggravated assault and felony murder, while Fletcher is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and felony murder.

All three were arrested on Jan. 4, and booked into the Jeff Davis County Jail.

Another man identified as Tyler Deed, 22, was struck by gunfire and remains stable, according to the GBI.

An autopsy will be done to determine Mitchell’s cause of death.

The GBI thanked the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Hazlehurst Police Department, and Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (912) 375-6688 or the GBI regional investigative office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

