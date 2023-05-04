3 arrested in connection to murder of man found dead in downtown Jacksonville

Three men have been arrested in connection to the murder of a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in downtown Jacksonville.

Ryan Nichols, 19, is facing a second-degree murder charge, and Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, are facing a charge of accessory after the fact in murder, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said a passerby saw a man laying on the ground in the 500 block of West Ashley Street. That person flagged down a JSO bailiff, who called the report into dispatch.

JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the 39-year-old man dead of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives investigated and interviewed witnesses, after which a vehicle and three suspects were identified, JSO said.

JSO’s Crime Gun Intelligence Center and Community Problem Response Units, as well as the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT Team, assisted in locating the vehicle and suspects.

