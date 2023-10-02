3 arrested in connection with Rochester shootings last week

Oct. 2—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department arrested three people in connection with two shootings last week in Rochester, according to RPD Lt. Jennifer Hodgman.

According to Hodgman:

Rochester residents Christian Miller and Anthony Frazier, both 19, and an unnamed minor male in his late teens, were arrested on Sept. 29 after law enforcement executed two search warrants in Rochester.

Miller and Frazier were arrested on the 2000 block of Chardonnay Lane Northwest and the teenage male was arrested on the 2400 block of Highway 52 North.

Both shootings are believed to have happened on Sept. 25, with one around 1 a.m. on Chardonnay Lane Northwest and another around 11:30 p.m. on the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast.

The shootings are possibly connected. Law enforcement does not expect further arrests related to the incidents.

Police reported one person was injured by flying glass in the shootings.

Charges have been recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.