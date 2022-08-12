3 arrested in connection to a shooting in downtown Lexington, police say

Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in downtown Lexington last month, the Lexington Police Department announced Thursday.

The shooting happened July 31 at around 2 a.m., according to Lexington police. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Main Street for a shooting report, but the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police said two suspects, 44-year-old Mikcorah Taylor and 22-year-old Marion Moore, were arrested Thursday. Moore was charged with two counts of assault, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

Taylor was charged with two counts of facilitating assault and one count of facilitating wanton endangerment, police said.

Police had previously arrested one suspect tied to the case, 23-year-old Antonio Bell, on July 31. He was charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment, heroin possession and possessing a gun as a convicted felon.

The three suspects were held at the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Moore and Bell. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.