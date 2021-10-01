3 arrested in connection to Springfield murder of 15-year-old

Oct. 1—Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation involving a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Springfield.

Kamell Golden was shot Wednesday afternoon during a suspected robbery and died early Thursday of his injuries.

Springfield police arrested three suspects Thursday, including two juveniles, related to the murder of Golden.

Officers observed around 2 p.m. on Thursday a vehicle with additional suspects of the homicide investigation of Golden, according to a news release from the city of Springfield. The suspects fled from officers, but were stopped in the 200 block of Raffensperger Avenue.

Three suspects were arrested and charged. An occupant of the vehicle, identified as Travis Pearson, and a juvenile occupant were both charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. The driver of the vehicle, a juvenile who was not identified, was charged with several traffic violations related to the pursuit.

Officers initially responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of Scott Street for several shots being fired in the area as well as a possible robbery with a gunshot victim, according to the release.

Golden was taken by private vehicle to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, but he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Springfield police are not looking for additional suspects, the release stated.

Golden was a freshman at Springfield High School. The school will have counselors available today for those who need them.