3 arrested in connection with Thanksgiving shooting in Sheraden

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last Thanksgiving that left two teen victims injured.

According to a news release from police, Jordan McMeans, 21, Akir Williams, 19, and Queshawn Williams, 18, are each facing charges after the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue at 8:41 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022.

Two males, ages 15 and 18, were hurt in the shooting. Both victims have recovered from their injuries.

Pittsburgh police said a patrol officer performed life-saving measures on one of the victims which saved his life.

All three suspects were apprehended by US Marshals Western Pennsylvania fugitive task force and Pittsburgh police.

All three men are facing charges for aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms not to be carried without a license. McMeans is also charged with possession of stolen property. They are all currently at the Allegheny County Jail.

