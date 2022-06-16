3 arrested after deadly shooting outside salon in Kissimmee, deputies say

Osceola County deputies arrested three men after a deadly shooting in last month in Kissimmee.

Deputies said Omar Yasser-Mohamed Abdelaal, Mordlin Zache Docline and Darryl Joyshon Blasie were all arrested Thursday after an ongoing investigation.

Investigators said the arrests are related to a shooting on May 4 in the parking lot of Vans Beauty Salon on South Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies said two people were shot and one of the victims, Windlyn Montilus, died after being taken to the hospital.

Deputies said all three men who were arrested are facing charges of murder, robbery with a firearm and armed burglary of a conveyance.

