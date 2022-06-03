3 arrested after drug raid at Sherman Street trailer in Bucyrus

Three people were arrested Friday after a narcotic search warrant was executed at this trailer at 805 Sherman St., Bucyrus (rear trailer).

Three people were arrested Friday after a drug raid at a trailer on Sherman Street, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Macie Weiller, 20, Levi Rowe, 30, and Zachary Stanley, 37, were arrested Friday after the sheriff's office, METRICH, and the Bucyrus Police Department raided a trailer at 805 Sherman St., Sheriff Scott Kent said in a news release.

Weiller was the target of a several-months-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold by people living in the trailer, according to the news release.

Deputies seized suspected methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, Kent said.

The case is still being investigated by sheriff's detectives.

All three suspects are being held in the Crawford County Justice Center pending formal charges; a report will be forwarded to the Crawford County prosecutor for review of the charges, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus police raid trailer; three arrested after finding drugs