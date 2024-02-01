3 arrested on drug, weapon charges following a traffic stop

Feb. 1—LUCASVILLE — Three people are facing charges in Scioto County after a traffic stop when a deputy said he found a handgun, two plastic bags of suspected Fentanyl and a jar of suspected methamphetamine on Jan. 25.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that on Thursday, Jan. 25, at approximately 1:42 p.m., Deputy Kevin Lewis observed a red Dodge vehicle with an expired registration traveling north on U.S. 23.

Lewis, who was in front of the vehicle, slowed down to allow the vehicle to pass him. Instead of passing, the driver of the vehicle took an immediate right turn unto Cook Road.

Lewis caught up with the Dodge and made a traffic stop on Cook Road near the intersection of Woodland Road. He found that the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Blanton, did not have a valid operator's license. She did have an active arrest warrant out of Pike County.

The deputy established probable cause to search the Dodge and waited for additional deputies to arrive before doing the search.

Once inside the vehicle, deputies located a loaded 9mm handgun hidden under the front passenger seat, a bottle containing two plastic bags with what appeared to be fentanyl, digital scales which are often used in the sale of illegal narcotics and a jar containing a crystal-like substance which appeared to be methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested the driver and two passengers.

Blanton, 38, of Waverly, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking in drugs and third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Chris Madden, 39, Portsmouth, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony having weapon while under disability and third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Mark Swain, 31, Piketon, was charged with second-degree felony trafficking in drugs, third-degree felony having weapon while under disability and third-degree felony possession of drugs.

Thoroughman said investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional charges.