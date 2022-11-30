3 arrested with drugs, guns in car while picking student up, police say

Three men were arrested Tuesday after officers found several illegal items in their car while picking up a student.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, drug investigators conducted a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Malibu at 433 Highway 41 South.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to authorities, the vehicle was occupied by 22-year-old Nycobia Tyress, 17-year-old Jaden Rashided Kendrick, and 19-year-old Jetorian Naekwon Burton, all from Macon.

When deputies spoke with the three individuals, authorities said they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana from inside the car’s passenger compartment.

TRENDING STORIES:

After investigators searched the car, they located two handguns and an AR-15, authorities said.

Officials said after further investigation, the individuals were picking up a student attending the Monroe County Achievement Center at the time of their arrest.

Investigators added that one recovered gun was registered as stolen out of state.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

Spaulding - Driving without a license, seat-belt violation, suspended registration, window tint violation, theft by receiving stolen property (stolen firearm), and carrying weapons within 1000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property.

Kendrick - Carrying weapons within 1000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, theft by receiving stolen property (stolen firearm), possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.

Burton - Possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, and carrying weapons within 1000 feet of school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property.

IN OTHER NEWS: