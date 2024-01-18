3 arrested, drugs and guns seized in massive Atlanta apartment bust

The streets of Atlanta are a little safer after police seized drugs and high-powered guns during a bust at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, members of the Atlanta Police Department’s SWAT Team blasted the door off of a third-floor apartment off of Sells Avenue in the West End neighborhood and arrested three people.

Investigators with APD’s narcotics unit received complaints about criminal drug activity in the apartment.

Once inside the apartment, police found 35 pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, a chocolate bar containing illegal hallucinogenic mushrooms, bottles of cough syrup and more than $9,100 in cash.

Atlanta Narcotics Unit Commander Lt. Robert Albertini told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the details about the bust, which included seizing five pistols and a stolen AR-15-style rifle with a switch.

“That’s serious firepower and with that automatic switch on it, it’s a machine gun,” Albertini said. “It was loaded with green tip rounds. Green tip rounds are legal to purchase and possess, but they were made to penetrate steel.”

Albertini said tips from neighbors led to their investigation and the bust.

“To be honest with you, the neighbors got tired of it,” Albertini said.

Police arrested Syheed Cobb, 18, Artravious Ayers, 18, and Malik Miles, 24.

