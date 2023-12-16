3 arrested for DUI during North Hills checkpoint

Three people were arrested for driving under the influence during a checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint began at 8 p.m. and ended at 1 a.m. Saturday, and covered Ross Township, McCandless Township, Pine Township, Marshall Township and West View Borough.

According to a news release, 126 vehicles were stopped for various traffic violations. Eight people took field sobriety tests. Of those eight people, three were charged with DUI.

Two people were arrested for possessing a “small amount” of marijuana and two citations were issued for vehicle code violations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Husband, wife shot during attempted murder-suicide in Springdale, police sources say Los Angeles medical examiner says Matthew Perry’s death caused by ‘acute effects of ketamine’ Missing woman, 71, found dead in St. Clair Township VIDEO: Will masks be back everywhere? Channel 11 asks expert DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts